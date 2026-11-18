The attention of the whole world is fixed on Chinese Shenzhen. The APEC summit is taking place there. The path to the common good is to move forward with the times, Xi Jinping declared in a programmatic speech.

China calls for being resolute in promoting an equal and orderly multipolarity of the world and universally accessible and inclusive economic globalisation. The Asia-Pacific region can become one of the key drivers of economic growth in the difficult conditions in which the world exists today.

Xi Jinping focused attention on the opportunities that China today provides to the world community. These include the world’s largest consumer market and partnership in the field of robotisation. Beijing is ready to give the global business community extensive space for development.

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the PRC: “The path to the common good is to move forward with the times. APEC was formed in the era of dynamically developing economic globalisation and serves as an impetus for the Asia-Pacific region, which is going in the vanguard of the trends of the times. This year China is chairing APEC for the third time. We are ready, together with all partners, to move forward resolutely and boldly, jointly striving to build an Asia-Pacific community for the sake of the common prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.”

In Shenzhen not only politicians but also representatives of business have gathered. One of the key issues is the development of artificial intelligence. It is important to create an open ecosystem where the advantages of innovation can be felt not only by a few leading economies but by the entire planet.

The main reason why this summit is receiving the utmost attention is the forthcoming trilateral meeting of Putin, Xi and Trump. It has already been dubbed historic. It is expected that there will be an exchange of views on issues of maintaining peace throughout the world and strengthening strategic stability in relations between major countries. Many Western analysts say that this will be Yalta 2.0 and a new repartition of the world. This is how Chinese diplomats see this event.

Mao Ning, official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry: “Strengthening ties, overcoming differences and stabilising relations serve the common interests of China, Russia and the United States and meet the expectations of the international community. This will help stabilise the global situation and will contribute to dialogue and cooperation.”

On 18 November a bilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia and China has already taken place; it is expected that a bilateral meeting of Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump will also take place.