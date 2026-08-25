Xi Jinping Outlines Four Key Principles for Resolving the Palestinian Issue

Xi Jinping has voiced four important principles for settling the Palestinian problem.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of following four principles in order to advance a solution to the Palestinian issue, which occupies the central place in the conflict in the Middle East, BELTA reports.

First, it is necessary to adhere to a political settlement. Xi Jinping indicated that it is important to consolidate the correct course toward a two-state solution and to promote the resumption of peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel with the aim of the earliest possible creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Second, in resolving questions of the administration of the West Bank of the Jordan River and the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the principle “Palestine is governed by Palestinians” should be followed, he noted.

Third, humanitarian principles must be observed. The international community, and in particular the United Nations Security Council, must effectively fulfill its obligations to protect the safety of the civilian population, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevent humanitarian disasters, the Chinese president stated.

Fourth, honesty and fairness must be upheld. As Xi Jinping explained, this means observing the norms of international law, eliminating both the consequences and the root causes of the crisis, and taking practical actions in order to achieve the earliest possible comprehensive, just, and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian problem.

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, Xi Jinping emphasized that China consistently advocates a comprehensive ceasefire and the stopping of the conflict, as well as the settlement of disputes by political and diplomatic means. The Chinese leader added that the sovereignty and security of the countries of the region must be respected.