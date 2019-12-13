3.43 RUB
Nuclear terror - Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
The dying convulsions of the Ukrainian regime are resulting in environmental terror. As a result of the shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fire occurred at the cooling systems facility of the Zaporozhye NPP. As the regional governor reported, currently all 6 power units of the plant are in a “cold shutdown”, there are no threats, the radiation background around the nuclear power plant and the city is normal. All consequences of the attack have been eliminated. The station workers were not injured.
Evgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye Region:
It should be noted that the Ukrainian regime, supported by NATO curators, is systematically shelling the entire north of the Zaporozhye Region, where UAVs, cannon artillery, mortar artillery are available - everything that is possible is flying to the north of our region today. People are suffering. All measures are being taken to localize the consequences of these attacks. It must be said that today all units are in readiness, the fire has already been localized, and the background radiation is normal. This, in principle, will not affect the operation of the station itself.
The damage will have to be assessed by specialists, but it is already clear: for the first time we are talking about such serious damage to the infrastructure of a nuclear power plant. The cooling tower, a complex of systems necessary for cooling, burned out from the inside. There is no danger of collapse. However, it is possible that work will have to be carried out to replace the facility, said Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev. He emphasized: the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a new level of atomic aggression. A targeted attack on the security of the station. The IAEA Director General demanded to stop attacks on nuclear power plants, calling them reckless, and the Austrian Chancellor called on the parties to immediately de-escalate and begin negotiations. Official Kiev refused to take responsibility for the attack on the nuclear facility.
