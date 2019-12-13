The dying convulsions of the Ukrainian regime are resulting in environmental terror. As a result of the shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fire occurred at the cooling systems facility of the Zaporozhye NPP. As the regional governor reported, currently all 6 power units of the plant are in a “cold shutdown”, there are no threats, the radiation background around the nuclear power plant and the city is normal. All consequences of the attack have been eliminated. The station workers were not injured.

Evgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye Region:

It should be noted that the Ukrainian regime, supported by NATO curators, is systematically shelling the entire north of the Zaporozhye Region, where UAVs, cannon artillery, mortar artillery are available - everything that is possible is flying to the north of our region today. People are suffering. All measures are being taken to localize the consequences of these attacks. It must be said that today all units are in readiness, the fire has already been localized, and the background radiation is normal. This, in principle, will not affect the operation of the station itself.