Jacek: Buffer zone – excuse of elites for huge expenditures
The Polish authorities cover up the huge budgets for the purchase of new weapons and the creation of a buffer zone with the thesis about the threat, which allegedly comes from Belarus. But, according to Polish political scientist Aleksander Jacek, it's just a way for the elites to justify themselves to the population for the huge expenditures.
Aleksander Jacek, political scientist, representative of the society "Poland - East:
Officially, as you know, this buffer zone was introduced by a decree of the Minister of Interior and administrations, it has been operating in principle since Thursday, but it is nothing new in terms of our relations and what is being done in Poland. Illegal groups that help migrants from the Polish side to cross the border consist of Ukrainians, Georgians and Poles. In my opinion, this is more of a show-off so that our government could show what we are doing in this area and throw this stick over to the eastern issue, because mostly illegal migrants do not get to Poland through Belarus. The main way is, of course, the Mediterranean Sea. About a million refugees enter the European Union there every year, some of them also end up in Poland, but to somehow justify their inaction, such decrees are adopted. They are also needed to justify the huge expenditures.
