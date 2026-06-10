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Yegor Lidovskoy: Cubans will fight to the end and create a 2nd Vietnam for Americans
The Venezuelan scenario in Cuba could result in a protracted war for the United States
The Venezuelan scenario in Cuba could result in a protracted war for the United States. This is the opinion of experts, commenting on the Pentagon chief's statements about the possibility of capturing or assassinating the Cuban president.
Egor Lidovskoy, Director General of the Hugo Chávez Latin American Center (Russia):
"The Cubans will fight to the end and will create a second Vietnam for the Americans. And I think Donald Trump should understand this, too. That's why he's hesitating. He's hesitating, but Marco Rubio has a lot of influence, trying to push through this scenario of either kidnapping Raúl Castro or a full-scale military invasion of Cuba. But one way or another, he's talking about a quick victory, like in Venezuela, primarily to boost Trump's and the Republicans' approval ratings before the congressional elections. But in this situation, I think Marco Rubio is mistaken. Whether Trump will understand this or not, we don't yet know. But I still hold out hope that Trump will realize that Cuba will be his downfall and the final grave for the MAGA movement."