Yegor Lidovskoy: Cubans will fight to the end and create a 2nd Vietnam for Americans

"The Cubans will fight to the end and will create a second Vietnam for the Americans. And I think Donald Trump should understand this, too. That's why he's hesitating. He's hesitating, but Marco Rubio has a lot of influence, trying to push through this scenario of either kidnapping Raúl Castro or a full-scale military invasion of Cuba. But one way or another, he's talking about a quick victory, like in Venezuela, primarily to boost Trump's and the Republicans' approval ratings before the congressional elections. But in this situation, I think Marco Rubio is mistaken. Whether Trump will understand this or not, we don't yet know. But I still hold out hope that Trump will realize that Cuba will be his downfall and the final grave for the MAGA movement."