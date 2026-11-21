Paris is once again under a police siege. On November 21, another "Yellow Vest" protest is unfolding in the city—one that promises to be larger than anticipated.

The persistent rise in prices has been testing the patience of the French people for years, serving as the primary source of their discontent. Reinforced units of police and gendarmes have been deployed throughout Paris; the French Senate has officially authorized them to use firearms.

Reports indicate that clashes with the police have already begun, with tear gas deployed on several occasions in Lyon.

Last Saturday, November 14, up to 200,000 protesters took to the streets across French cities.