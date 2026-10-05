Yemeni Forces Open a Campaign to Restore the State in Sanaa

The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, has announced the start of a military operation, “Dawn of Yemen,” to liberate the republican capital, Sanaa, from the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah, TASS reports.

“With God’s blessing, Operation Dawn of Yemen has begun — to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sanaa, and bring an end to the coup of the Houthi terrorists,” the Yemeni news agency SABA quoted him as saying.

Government forces had earlier regained control of the Zubab area, near the Bab el-Mandeb strait. According to the Saudi channel Al Arabiya, Yemeni units of the Al-Amalika (“Giants Brigades”) and Dar al-Watan (“Shield of the Homeland”) drove Houthi detachments from the district. The troops are reported to have outflanked enemy positions from the Kahbub mountains, with air support. Military sources cited by the channel said fierce fighting preceded the capture of Zubab, and that the advance allowed the Yemeni army to sever almost all of the rebels’ supply lines.