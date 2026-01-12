The European Union wants to conclude a free trade agreement with Mercosur countries. Analyst Yulia Abukhovich explained the official goals of Brussels in the "Actual Interview" segment.

As the expert noted, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already announced that the primary goal is geopolitical, and only then will the economic one be considered. In the current situation, when the European Union is rapidly losing not only its economic position but also its image, when people speak of the European Union in the past tense, they need to do something to improve their reputation, and this very deal is precisely what they are pursuing. "Let's remember how long the negotiations were before this deal—more than a quarter century. They first began in 1999, I believe. Then they slowed down a bit; everyone was busy with their own affairs. Moreover, at that time, Latin America was undergoing what was called a 'left turn,' which was more focused on South-South relations," the analyst recalled.

Analyst Yulia Abukhovich

Yulia Abukhovich