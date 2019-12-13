3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lithuanian volunteers face up to six years in prison for helping refugees
Democratic regimes show the true worth of their values. Lithuanian volunteers face up to six years in prison for helping refugees. Last week it turned out that local volunteers had been helping refugees in the border zone for several days without informing border guards. A fine of 100 euros was charged from them. However, the penalty can be enhanced just for the fact that the volunteers decided to support disadvantaged people instead of handing them over to the centers behind an iron fence.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All