Lithuanian volunteers face up to six years in prison for helping refugees

Democratic regimes show the true worth of their values. Lithuanian volunteers face up to six years in prison for helping refugees. Last week it turned out that local volunteers had been helping refugees in the border zone for several days without informing border guards. A fine of 100 euros was charged from them. However, the penalty can be enhanced just for the fact that the volunteers decided to support disadvantaged people instead of handing them over to the centers behind an iron fence.

