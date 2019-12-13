3.40 RUB
UK stands behind terrorist attack of AFU in Belgorod - Zakharova
The UK stands behind the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova to TASS.
"The UK stands behind this attack, which in coordination with the United States incites the Kiev regime to terrorist actions, realizing that the counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has failed. London, as the representatives of the Ukraine recently said, forbade the Kiev regime to negotiate with the Russian side, betting on "victory on the battlefield," the diplomat said.
Zakharova emphasized that "in the absence of the slightest chances to improve the deplorable situation of the AFU 'on the ground', the Anglo-Saxons switched to the tactics of carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians".
