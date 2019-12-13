EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Traditional race "Shakhtar-trail" unites runners from Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt in Soligorsk

The route passed the city limits, the participants had to overcome 22 kilometers 800 meters. The route ran not only on asphalt, albeit with its hills and slopes, but also on rough terrain. Our film crew visited the most interesting sections of the track and the participants would share their emotions.

