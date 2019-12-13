3.41 RUB
What does U.S. need thermonuclear bomb for?
The Pentagon proposes to create a bomb with a capacity 24 times stronger than each of those that were dropped by the United States in the 45th on the Japanese cities, reports Fox News with reference to the press release of the Pentagon. It intends to get an approval in Congress for the allocation of money for the development of a thermonuclear bomb.
The Pentagon believes that this decision reflects "the changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries." At the same time, the new bomb is planned to replace some of the existing ones, so the number of nuclear weapons the U.S. has will remain the same, at least as stated the press release.
