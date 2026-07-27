Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of ties to financial groups, TASS reports.

"Ursula von der Leyen's entire identity is not connected to her homeland, not with Germany, or the European Union, but to the financial groups to which she is directly linked, which don't care about the fate of Europe—Western, Central, or common Europe. They're only interested in profit," the diplomat said at a briefing.

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry