Zakharova Comments on EU Decision to Indefinitely Freeze Assets

Earlier, Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas announced on the social media platform X that EU countries had agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe for an indefinite period. The frozen assets amounted to €210 billion. European Council President António Costa stated that Russian assets in the EU would be frozen until Russia makes payments to Ukraine.

Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, amounting to approximately €300 billion. Of this, over €200 billion is held in the EU, including €180 billion in accounts with Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems. The European Commission reported that from January to November 2025, the EU transferred €18.1 billion to Ukraine from proceeds from Russia's frozen assets.