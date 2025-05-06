Zakharova: "Immortal Regiment" Marches Already Held in More Than 30 Countries Worldwide

Marches of the international "Immortal Regiment" campaign have already been held in more than 30 countries around the world, in some cities they took place for the first time after a long break, stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to RIA Novosti.

"In many countries around the world, the first marches of the international 'Immortal Regiment' campaign have already taken place. Thousands of people have already walked through the streets of foreign capitals and major cities with portraits of their heroic ancestors. Despite the obstacles and actions of provocateurs in a number of so-called collective Western states, the campaign has already been held in more than 30 countries," she said during a briefing.

Zakharova added that in some cities, the march took place for the first time after a long break caused by the pandemic, and then by manifestations of Russophobia.

"For example, in Busan, South Korea, the 'Immortal Regiment' march took place for the first time since 2019," she noted.

Zakharova added that during the "Garden of Memory" campaign, which took place in more than 40 countries around the world, with the direct participation of Russian diplomats, dozens of trees were planted and even small alleys were created in memory of the Victory and the feats of the Soviet people.