Zakharova: Lithuania’s Nuclear Plans Are Irresponsible and Risk Escalation

MINSK, September 15 — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that Vilnius’s plans to lift the ban on deploying nuclear weapons on its territory are irresponsible and could turn Lithuania into a platform for possible NATO provocations, BelTA reported.

“This is an absolutely irresponsible act. I do not know how it will end. These steps fall into line with the extremely provocative and destabilizing anti-Russian policy of NATO countries, which take no account whatsoever of what the people of Lithuania want and simply treat Lithuania as a bridgehead, as yet another platform for possible provocations. Because all of this includes the escalatory development of various schemes and algorithms of so-called extended nuclear deterrence. And that leads to the buildup and expansion of NATO’s combined nuclear potential, which will of course pose a challenge to our country,” Zakharova said.

“A direct response to that policy was the deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, which we now regard as an integral element of ensuring security and strengthening the defense capability of the Union State,” she stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the reason for such Western actions is either glaring incompetence or the extreme cynicism of fly-by-night politicians seeking a guaranteed source of profit by extracting additional money from their own citizens to cover a costly item of military spending.

“We would recommend that these hotheads in Western Europe take a sober look at the world and treat our warnings with full seriousness. And, by the way, it would be useful to heed them not only for figures in Vilnius and Helsinki,” Zakharova added.