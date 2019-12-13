Zakharova: UN silences data on sexual slavery of Ukrainian refugee women in Europe

The UN and human rights organizations are silent in response to the emerging data on the rape and sexual slavery of Ukrainian refugee women in Europe. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote this on Saturday in her Telegram channel, TASS reported.



The diplomat drew attention to the statement of the Swedish Ministry of Gender Equality, which said that Ukrainian refugee women are increasingly becoming victims of sexual slavery in Europe. "The UN and human rights structures are silent because it is not in their rules to draw attention to the real humanitarian problem or because they are obeying another political order," she pointed out.



Zakharova also noted that the Swedish media had been publishing reports about rapes committed against Ukrainian women for months, but there had been no reaction from Kiev or the international community.



In late June, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) admitted that Ukrainian refugee women in Europe are massively taken into sexual slavery.



