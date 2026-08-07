Russia has found ways to counter all types of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries, according to former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaluzhny. Considering that Zaluzhny is considered a potential future president of the country, his statement can be considered significant.

Incidentally, according to a poll published yesterday, Zelensky is ranked sixth among potential candidates. Zaluzhny is ranked first.

Pessimism is also spreading among Ukraine's allies in Europe. The German newspaper Bild reports that hopes of stopping the Russian offensive with strikes on logistics have not materialized: pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues along the entire front, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to contain.

Meanwhile, Kyiv suddenly found itself without the necessary air defense missiles. Both European governments and Trump are denying Zelensky new missile supplies.