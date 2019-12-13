West is ready to fight in Ukraine not only to the last Ukrainian, but also to the last mercenary

The West today is ready to fight in Ukraine not only to the last Ukrainian, but also to the last mercenary, whom they gather around the world in order to throw into the meat grinder against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus:



Is it necessary to respond to this? Absolutely! And we do respond. We are closely monitoring the situation, in fact, on a daily basis we receive data from our Russian colleagues about what is going on. We increase the border guard forces on the state border and keep our air defense system permanently ready to respond to various provocations and incidents.



"The whole set of measures is provided for and works quite steadily. But the most important thing that all our efforts are focused on is to ensure stability and calmness in the Republic of Belarus. Today it is the main and most important stone in the foundation of ensuring national security," said Muraveiko.



