West preparing new sanctions against Russia
The informational pressure is being added to the economic pressure. The West is preparing new sanctions against Russia. It has been announced that the United States, the EU and the G7 will cancel the most-favored-nation trade regime for Russia. In addition, the United States banned imports of alcohol, seafood and diamonds from Russia, as well as exports of luxury goods. The blacklists of individuals have also been expanded again. In addition, Joe Biden has banned the supply of dollar bills to Russia. The U.S. President said the sanctions are also negatively affecting the U.S. economy, but is not going to give up the pressure on Moscow, and when the Americans start asking questions, Joe either demonstratively walks away or blames his own bans on Putin.
