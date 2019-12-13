NATO is accustomed of waging wars by proxy. They used to change the world order, stage coups d'état this way. And they built their economy on this by selling weapons during military conflicts. Interestingly, since the start of the Russian special operation, U.S. arms corporations have risen in value by 11% against the background of increased arms shipments to Ukraine. The capitalization of 18 U.S. defense companies went from $491 billion to $544 billion. This is the data of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. NATO members apply huge resources, which however evaporates in Ukraine. War is a lucrative business, including for the authorities of Ukraine itself, which is ready to fight to the last Ukrainian. The fact remains: the proxy war is in full swing... Ksenia Lebedeva read more about this in the author's section right now.



I am very surprised by people, who still think that military operations in the territory of Ukraine are carried out exclusively between Russia and Ukraine, and that NATO, particularly the US and the UK have no role there. They just supply weapons, sell them, and also train the Ukrainian military and pass on intelligence. A strange situation comes out, they seem to be together, but in reality they are apart. Perhaps this is possible, but not in this case. Let's take, for example, a meeting of the heads of defence departments of NATO countries on the Ukrainian issue and assistance for a pan-European-Ukrainian-American victory.



Thank you for coming together so quickly for this historic meeting of the Ukrainian Defence Advisory Group. This is an extraordinary gathering with more than 40 countries represented today. We are still here to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion and strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities in the face of tomorrow's challenges.



The head of the Pentagon stresses that "Ukraine sincerely believes that it can win, and we all believe in it. Sounds strange, doesn't it? And we all believe it ... but the U.S. not only believes it, but also strains other NATO members to step up and serve shells to poor Zelensky. As of the end of April alone, Ukraine's allies had pledged more than $5 billion in aid. Listen to the opinion of an American military analyst:



They win in the East. This has been their goal all along. They are doing their job. This is a special military operation, but we now call it a war. I don't think Russia has crossed these lines, but this is a de facto proxy war of the West with Russia using Ukrainian forces as NATO weapons. The purpose of this is to destroy Russia.



And just the other day, the second meeting of the Rammstein staff took place. I wonder when NATO will admit that it is waging war against Russia with the hands of Ukraine? It is obvious to everyone that this is a proxy confrontation from the side, first of all, the United States. And now, defence ministers from more than 40 countries have gathered again at a virtual meeting on Ukraine. Interestingly, this meeting was led by the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. And he noted some progress after the first meeting. What's the progress? Has the United States allocated more money for arming Ukraine? Or is the fall of Ukraine now a step closer? The American pointed to the military equipment of Australia, Canada and Great Britain, which they provided to Ukraine after the first meeting. Now the ministers of other countries have to account on how they were helping Ukraine, a kind of report... This time Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ireland, and Kosovo were added to the "Rammstein Club" for militarizing Ukraine. Well, I mean, it's not a NATO member country, but just an aid club for Ukraine? And NATO still does not participate in military operations in Ukraine?



After the virtual meeting in the "Rammstein" format, the Ukrainian Defense Minister posted on his social network a picture of the "Death Star" from "Star Wars". But some have suspected that this is a sign that they want to provide Ukraine with some new generation weapons. In fact, he said about the same thing in his Twitter.



I am grateful to Lloyd Austin for his leadership in the Rammstein format with more countries joining. At our next meeting, I expect to report on the results of the systems we discussed today that should change the rules of the game on the battlefield.



But it must be said that all the events that are now developing around Ukraine, where NATO is involved, were foreseen by our President. Listen to what he said at the end of February.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



America is the sole beneficiary of what is happening there trying to put Europe in its place and remove competitors. It is clear that China and Russia are America's main competitors, and this is the problem they are solving. But note that we have already come to war, but NATO and America themselves publicly declare: no, no, we will not go there, we will not go to war in Ukraine. You have heard all these statements. As always by someone else's hands. And they themselves will stand for the Lithuanians, for the Ukrainians



Do you remember, when Ursula von der Leyen and her entourage came to Bucha?



The unthinkable happened there. We saw the cruel face of Putin's army. We saw the indifference and cold-bloodedness with which they carried out the occupation of the city.



Do you think she came to support Zelensky?



She came to talk about things you don't talk about over the phone and to clarify what other help was needed. And Boris Johnson visited Zelensky in Kiev for a reason. MI6 is working there all the time, it is possible that the provocation in Bucha is also their work. At the same time, he walks through the streets of Kiev like a king, and they thank him.



Hello. I'm happy, I'm so happy to see you. I love Britain. It saved us. I, my children, my grandchildren will remember this.



And thanks for what? For the fact that NATO, the US, Britain and the EU had a hand in the death of Ukraine? That Ukraine today is the main lethal projectile in the fight against Russia and a new opportunity for the Western coalition to go to the East? One day, Ukraine and Ukrainians will understand everything. But maybe that will be too late...



