According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the Ukrainian conflict has taken a protracted nature, and the West is aiming for "a complete and unconditional victory for Kiev," TASS reported.

"The current situation makes any forecasts about the time of the end of the Ukrainian crisis may be untenable. The military confrontation has taken a protracted character," the diplomat noted.

The West is set on a "complete and unconditional victory for Kiev" with the "return" of all the new Russian regions to Ukraine - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Crimea. "Moreover, the Westerners also count on the fact that we will pay reparations and engage in the reconstruction of Ukraine. They speak about intentions to hold 'tribunals', to condemn and bring to justice the leadership of our country," the deputy minister added.