3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
West aims for "complete and unconditional victory of Kiev" - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the Ukrainian conflict has taken a protracted nature, and the West is aiming for "a complete and unconditional victory for Kiev," TASS reported.
"The current situation makes any forecasts about the time of the end of the Ukrainian crisis may be untenable. The military confrontation has taken a protracted character," the diplomat noted.
The West is set on a "complete and unconditional victory for Kiev" with the "return" of all the new Russian regions to Ukraine - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Crimea. "Moreover, the Westerners also count on the fact that we will pay reparations and engage in the reconstruction of Ukraine. They speak about intentions to hold 'tribunals', to condemn and bring to justice the leadership of our country," the deputy minister added.
"In other words, according to the logic of Kiev and the West, we should withdraw from the liberated territories, restore everything destroyed, pay reparations, go to jail, and only after that will the Ukrainians deign to return to negotiations. This absurdity would have been ridiculed by Zelensky himself if he had not become president and continued to play KVN. Such preconditions cannot serve as a basis for a constructive conversation," Galuzin stressed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All