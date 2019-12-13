EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
West urges Kiev to starts peace talks with Moscow

The US and Europe are discussing with Kiev what sacrifices will have to be made in the name of peace, NBC informs. It is noted that the conversations took place against the backdrop of fears that the Ukrainian conflict has reached a deadlock, and the West will not be able to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. In addition, foreign officials emphasize that "there is time left until the end of the year" before discussions on peace talks become urgent.

