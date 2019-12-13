West supports Ukraine's invasion of Kursk Region

It was only after almost a week that Western governments oriented themselves to the situation. Although Kiev's partners deny the fact that they authorized the Ukrainian army to use their weapons, the issue is already being actively discussed. London has so far maintained its ban on such use, according to British publications. On the other hand, Washington is already discussing with Kiev the possibility of either completely lifting or significantly easing restrictions on the use of its weapons. The Italians, on the other hand, are studying whether the use of missiles and armored vehicles supplied by the Ukrainian armed forces violates their constitution.