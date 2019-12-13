3.42 RUB
West supports Ukraine's invasion of Kursk Region
Germany is in full support of Kiev's crazy plans. The Bundestag in connection with the events in the Kursk Region offers to supply Ukraine with more tanks. And the U.S. State Department declared full support for the invasion.
It was only after almost a week that Western governments oriented themselves to the situation. Although Kiev's partners deny the fact that they authorized the Ukrainian army to use their weapons, the issue is already being actively discussed. London has so far maintained its ban on such use, according to British publications. On the other hand, Washington is already discussing with Kiev the possibility of either completely lifting or significantly easing restrictions on the use of its weapons. The Italians, on the other hand, are studying whether the use of missiles and armored vehicles supplied by the Ukrainian armed forces violates their constitution.
Meanwhile, it turned out that Zelensky made the sole decision to launch a military adventure in the Kursk Region, and the Ukrainian generals were categorically against it. The scale of the attacks and their wide geography suggest that Kiev has some kind of plan, but even the Western media are at a loss to guess what it is all about.
