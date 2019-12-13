PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vasily Nebenzya: West assists Kiev in nuclear blackmail around ZNPP

The West has been helping Kiev in its nuclear blackmail attempts around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant over the past week, Russian permanent representative to the organization Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Over the last week, Ukraine's Western patrons have essentially helped Kiev in its attempts at nuclear blackmail by ignoring the facts of the AFU shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Nebenzya said.

