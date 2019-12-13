West turns Ukraine into weapons testing ground

Test the new and dispose of the old arms - this is UK's tactic in the transfer of weapons for Kiev. The Defence Minister of Foggy Albion said that London plans to adopt the DragonFire laser system by 2027 and is working on sending the novelty to Ukraine. The weapon passed its first tests in January and, according to Grant Shapps, the laser does not necessarily have to be 100 percent perfect for the Ukrainians to get their hands on it.

Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary:

"I have introduced a new weapon called Dragonfire, which is a defensive weapon that can destroy, for example, Husitic missiles or approaching drones. It is an amazing technology that the UK is introducing for the first time. A single shot from such a weapon costs about 10 pounds compared to the hundreds of thousands needed to use missiles.