3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
West turns Ukraine into weapons testing ground
Test the new and dispose of the old arms - this is UK's tactic in the transfer of weapons for Kiev. The Defence Minister of Foggy Albion said that London plans to adopt the DragonFire laser system by 2027 and is working on sending the novelty to Ukraine. The weapon passed its first tests in January and, according to Grant Shapps, the laser does not necessarily have to be 100 percent perfect for the Ukrainians to get their hands on it.
Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary:
"I have introduced a new weapon called Dragonfire, which is a defensive weapon that can destroy, for example, Husitic missiles or approaching drones. It is an amazing technology that the UK is introducing for the first time. A single shot from such a weapon costs about 10 pounds compared to the hundreds of thousands needed to use missiles.
However, Shapps does not conceal that he intends to achieve a faster release of the laser unit, and for this purpose it is necessary to test the gun in real field conditions. Ukraine is best suited for this. The country has literally become a testing ground for Western weapons. This was openly recognized by Wallace, the former head of the British Ministry of Defense, and by Ukrainian officials themselves, who call for any weapons samples to be sent to Ukraine. Even radioactive weapons have not been abandoned - thousands of exploded American and British shells with depleted uranium are now poisoning the Ukrainian soil.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All