West urges Ukraine to seek domestic resources to cover budget deficit
International partners urge Ukraine to seek internal resources to cover the budget deficit in 2025, which is projected at $35 billion, the relevant committee of the Rada said. And in the spirit of Prime Minister Shmygal's calls - “fight or work” (and this principle henceforth applies in the country) Ukrainian government proposed to introduce a 10-hour working day instead of 8-hour. In this way, “non-independent” citizens will be able to work additionally to restore the economy and strengthen the military-industrial complex.
Poland also called on Ukraine to stop giving Kiev money and weapons.
