The West is getting tired of the problems and constant lust only to take. The aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees is being curtailed. Ukraine, led by Zelensky, has turned into a black hole absorbing money, arms, and mercenaries, who come to fight for Ukraine.

It looks like the West is disappointed in Ukraine, or maybe it just used it, and now is phasing it out. The situation analysis is available in Ksenia Lebedeva's feature.

Gradually the EU is beginning to turn its back on Ukraine, however unfortunate it may sound, but after unleashing a war together with the U.S., the EU began to realize that it has neither the strength nor the means to compete with Russia, and Ukraine is a black hole, where both money and weapons go never to return.

And the beneficiary as a result is one and it is not Brussels. Thus, it is not enough that European Union countries had to allocate money for refugees from Ukraine, there was also a rise in crime, and winter is in full swing, and the radiators are not getting any warmer against the backdrop of rising utility bills.

Estonia has stated that it can no longer accept Ukrainian refugees. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the country is not able to help the new waves of Ukrainian refugees at the previous level and advised them to go to Finland.

Estonia is going to buy HIMARS for $200 million from the U.S. It will be the major defense contract for the time of the country's existence.

Estonia will receive HIMARS and missiles for them with a firing range of up to 300 kilometers. The first deliveries are expected in 2024.

I would like to say that the priorities have changed, but in fact everything is sadder - Europe simply used Ukraine and the Ukrainians - disposing of its old weapons in the battles for the independent country. It's time for new purchases and refusal to help Ukrainian refugees: they are no longer interesting to anybody.

Latvia and Lithuania will also buy HIMARS from the United States. The first deliveries are expected in 2024. I would like to emphasize that they will buy it for themselves, and not to transfer it to a third country.

The German authorities are also distancing themselves - they refused to supply Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. Instead of Ukraine, they will be sent to Poland. This was announced s by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak in his social network:

After a conversation with the German Defense Minister, I was disappointed by the decision to withdraw support for Ukraine. The deployment of Patriots in western Ukraine would increase the safety of Poles and Ukrainians. So, we proceed to the working measures to place the launcher in Poland and connect them to our control system.

The German Defense Minister, in his turn, commented on the situation as follows:

Any use of Patriot missiles outside NATO requires prior consultation with the Allies.

Let me explain, the fact is that no one in the West wants a direct confrontation with Russia. And the charges that Patriot uses can hit a target at a distance of 160 km.

So far, NATO has chosen to act underhandedly and not to enter into a direct confrontation with Russia. Although another point cannot be ruled out here.

An interesting fact is cited by Adam Kobieracki, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO, about how wasteful and untrained the Ukrainian military are.

A few days ago comments appeared in the American media that Ukrainians should be aware whether it is worth using $150,000 missiles to destroy an Iranian drone that costs $20,000. Six months ago, there were no such comments.

On the other hand, why should they count other people's money, if the weapons are still supplied free of charge, but apparently they are also counting on victory over Russia and indemnity. However, the probability of the latter in the West, judging by the rhetoric, is estimated low.

In late November, the Pentagon said that the United States currently does not plan to supply its Patriot complexes to Ukraine.

And Budapest, in turn, blocked the allocation of the EU tranche for 18 billion euros for Ukraine. For Hungary, this is an attempt to compete for the financial assistance promised to it, which was blocked as a "punishment" for Brussels' disagreement with Budapest's position on the LGBT agenda.

The West is also embarrassed by the proliferation in Europe of American weapons transferred to Kiev. This was stated in The Hill article by political analysts, including Jordan Cohen.

The authors of the article drew attention to the fact that the weapons transferred to Washington to Kiev have already started spreading among other countries. Cohen and Allen compared the weapons leak to grilling meat. The bulk of the steak comes back, but some of the fat flows down. "In this case, the U.S. should hope the fat wouldn't cause much more fire," the experts summarized.

Earlier, the Finnish media reported that criminal organizations may be transferring weapons from Ukraine, including American weapons, to the EU countries.

Will there be an audit of the weapons supplied to Ukraine or can there be a reduction in the supply control? This is unlikely.

The United States, as the main beneficiary, is rather interested in leaving only a shred of Eastern Europe. But Europe is frightened by the consequences.