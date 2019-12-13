EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Western media on victims of Arab-Israeli conflict: civilians and children are "collateral damage"

The count of victims of the Arab-Israeli conflict goes into the thousands. And civilians and children are "collateral damage".

With this formulation the Western media is trying to explain to the European average person what is happening in the Middle East. And a British magazine makes a killer argument: the high birth rate is to blame for the deaths of Palestinian children.

