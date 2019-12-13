3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Western media full of skepticism about Ukraine
The Ukrainian army is losing twice as much heavy equipment as usual during the invasion of the Kursk region, Forbes writes. According to the authors of the article, the reason is insufficient preparation. At the same time Forbes bases its calculations on the data of the AFU, which are probably incorrect, for example, the Russian side reports the destruction of 44 tanks, and this information is often supported by video footage.
The Economist newspaper claims that the F-16 airplanes handed over to Ukraine are completely useless: Kiev has only 10 of them at its disposal so far. They cannot be used even in a limited way: in such a quantity, F-16s are easy prey for Russian air defense.
Judging by the general tone of publications on the Ukrainian topic, the West is beginning to realize the futility of pumping weapons into the AFU - only UK, it seems, is still the main engine of the war, not skimping on expenses and not stopping before provocations.
