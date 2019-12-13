3.43 RUB
Western countries displeased with corruption in Ukraine
The West has effectively linked military aid to Kiev with the effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption policy. The result is obvious: the flow of arms supplies is unstable and often dries up simply because in Kiev, embezzling money has been and remains the main passion of officials.
The other day, for example, it became known that the former head of the tax service was found guilty of a currently record bribe of 21 million euros. And there has not yet been an example of a high-ranking Ukrainian official going to jail. Most are not in custody even during the investigation period.
