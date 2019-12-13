Traditional family advocates protest in Vilnius

Hundreds of people gathered in Vilnius to protest against the Lithuanian authorities' family policy. The participants spoke in support of traditional values. Initially, the event was supposed to take place from June 15 to 17 in front of the Seimas, and the presidential and government buildings, but Vilnius municipality did not give the permission. In connection with this, the protesters were forced to break into groups of 15 people. They brought posters, national symbols and white balloons. Protesters were supported by deputies of Seimas Petras Gražulis known for his harsh homophobic statements, as well as Mindaugas Puidokas. The list of parliamentarians fiercely promoting the elimination of the family was made publicly available. The Lithuanians used this opportunity to say "hello" to all supporters of the so-called "European changes".