Traditional family advocates protest in Vilnius

Hundreds of people gathered in Vilnius to protest against the Lithuanian authorities' family policy. The participants spoke in support of traditional values. Initially, the event was supposed to take place from June 15 to 17 in front of the Seimas, and the presidential and government buildings, but Vilnius municipality did not give the permission. In connection with this, the protesters were forced to break into groups of 15 people. They brought posters, national symbols and white balloons. Protesters were supported by deputies of Seimas Petras Gražulis known for his harsh homophobic statements, as well as Mindaugas Puidokas. The list of parliamentarians fiercely promoting the elimination of the family was made publicly available. The Lithuanians used this opportunity to say "hello" to all supporters of the so-called "European changes".

Scandalous bill

Earlier, the Seimas of Lithuania registered the law "on partnership". It will allow partners to inherit property, receive information in case of an accident. However, it does not presuppose adoption, and children born in partnership will be considered born of unmarried parents. The bill was sent back for revision, and politicians were divided into two camps. Some social democrats announced that they were leaving the party, because they felt the political force was not making an effort to give rights to vulnerable groups in society.


