Drought on planet leads to shortage of cotton
Because of the poor harvest, according to Bloomberg, the volume of cotton harvested on the planet will decrease significantly. Exchange prices have already risen by 30%. Moreover, India, the major cotton exporter, is forced to buy cotton abroad.
The scale of the problem will be assessed by the end of the year, when the existing contracts expire and new ones are signed. In any case, patching and re-stitching clothes is sure to become a global fashion.
