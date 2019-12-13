PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mesmerizing spectacle: ballerina performed "Swan Lake" for the first time at North Pole

Art beyond the frost. These mesmerizing shots from the North Pole flew around social networks. The participant of the cruise "Polar Travel Club" performs a part from Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" on the background of the nuclear icebreaker "50 Years of Victory".

