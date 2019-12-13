Activists of Grupa Granica report violations by Polish military

47 thousand times. This is the number of gross violations by the Polish military of their own, international and European legislation during the migration crisis, were counted by activists of Grupa Granica, which monitors the events on the border with Belarus.

According to the statement, the volunteers recorded 200 illegal attempts by the Polish military to push the refugees on our territory from September to November 2022. At the same time, asylum applications are ignored. At least 20 foreigners are reported missing. In almost 100 cases the European Court of Human Rights found that Poland was wrong forcing people to return to Belarus. Refugee cases are also considered by the Polish courts. There are about 10 national decisions, stating that the behavior of the frontier guards was beyond the law. However, whether border guards will be held accountable remains to be seen, because the principles of Polish justice are not trusted even in the European Union.