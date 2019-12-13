Kiev's statements after attack on Crimean Bridge confirm its involvement in terrorist attack - Russian Foreign Ministry

The statements of Kiev after the attack on the Crimean Bridge confirm its involvement in the terrorist attack. This is affirmed in a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes BELTA

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which is a purely civilian facility. The Russian Foreign Ministry called monstrous the reaction of a number of Ukrainian parliamentarians to the tragedy on the Crimean Bridge, where civilians were killed. Kiev's statements only confirm the involvement of the political leadership and special services of Ukraine in this terrorist act.