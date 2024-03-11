Zelensky rudely responds to words of Pope that Ukraine should raise white flag

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rebuked Pope Francis, who called on Kiev to raise the white flag.

In his evening video message, the Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to the country's chaplains for supporting the AFU servicemen "and prayer, and conversation, and deed".

"That's what the church is - with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometers away - somewhere out there to engage in virtual mediation", - said Vladimir Zelensky, referring to the Pope.

On the eve of the pontiff in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI said that Kiev should have the "courage to raise the white flag" and start peace talks with Moscow.