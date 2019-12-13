Zelensky rejects Russia's proposal for a Christmas truce

Ukrainians should not expect peace on this bright holiday. Vladimir Zelensky rejected Russia's proposal for a Christmas truce. The Ukrainian president believes it is necessary for Moscow - ostensibly for "cover" to gain an advantage and prepare for a further offensive, stop the advance of the AFU and redeploy equipment, ammunition and mobilized men.

Did Kiev make the decision on this matter itself? Or did the order come from the White House? The answer lies in a statement by the head of the press service of the US State Department.

Ned Price, head of the press service of the US State Department:

From our point of view, there is one word that best describes this - "cynicism." We have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement. The Russians will seek to use any temporary pause in hostilities to rest, re-equip, regroup, and eventually carry on again. So in that sense it can't be considered a cease-fire. Unfortunately, they haven't given us any reason to believe anything they offer.