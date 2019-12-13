3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Zelensky rejects Russia's proposal for a Christmas truce
Ukrainians should not expect peace on this bright holiday. Vladimir Zelensky rejected Russia's proposal for a Christmas truce. The Ukrainian president believes it is necessary for Moscow - ostensibly for "cover" to gain an advantage and prepare for a further offensive, stop the advance of the AFU and redeploy equipment, ammunition and mobilized men.
Did Kiev make the decision on this matter itself? Or did the order come from the White House? The answer lies in a statement by the head of the press service of the US State Department.
Ned Price, head of the press service of the US State Department:
From our point of view, there is one word that best describes this - "cynicism." We have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement. The Russians will seek to use any temporary pause in hostilities to rest, re-equip, regroup, and eventually carry on again. So in that sense it can't be considered a cease-fire. Unfortunately, they haven't given us any reason to believe anything they offer.
This statement was yet another out-of-touch confirmation of Washington's overwhelming desire to wage war to the last Ukrainian. Earlier, Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire regime to be imposed along the entire line of contact in Ukraine - from 12:00 on January 6 until midnight on January 7. The Kremlin noted that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the areas of hostilities, so Russia urged Ukraine to allow them "to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day. But we could not count on the humanity of the Kiev regime.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All