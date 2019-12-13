Kiev has officially severed diplomatic relations with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced. The country found itself in an air blockade: the airspace was closed and civil aviation flights were cancelled. Ukraine in its time was one of the first to stop flights to Belarus as well.



The martial law is in effect throughout the country. Air bases in the Kherson Region and Odessa are on fire - almost the entire air defense system, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, has been brought out of action. The Ukrainian Navy is also reported to have been rendered inoperable. There were missile and bomb strikes on airports in five cities, including Boryspol, Ozerny, Nikolayev and Kramatorsk.





Special operation to protect Donbass

The self-proclaimed republics of Donbass are reporting that the Ukrainian army is retreating and is going to take positions in Mariupol. At the same time, the military is sweeping away civilian vehicles on the way.

Representatives of the self-proclaimed LNR accuse Kiev of using rocket artillery. It has not been used since 2015. There are also reports of possible mines at the Avdeyevsky Coke Plant. Claims have been made about downed Ukrainian aircraft SU24.

Situation in Ukraine