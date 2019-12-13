3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
Kiev has officially severed diplomatic relations with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced. The country found itself in an air blockade: the airspace was closed and civil aviation flights were cancelled. Ukraine in its time was one of the first to stop flights to Belarus as well.
The martial law is in effect throughout the country. Air bases in the Kherson Region and Odessa are on fire - almost the entire air defense system, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, has been brought out of action. The Ukrainian Navy is also reported to have been rendered inoperable. There were missile and bomb strikes on airports in five cities, including Boryspol, Ozerny, Nikolayev and Kramatorsk.
Special operation to protect Donbass
The self-proclaimed republics of Donbass are reporting that the Ukrainian army is retreating and is going to take positions in Mariupol. At the same time, the military is sweeping away civilian vehicles on the way.
Representatives of the self-proclaimed LNR accuse Kiev of using rocket artillery. It has not been used since 2015. There are also reports of possible mines at the Avdeyevsky Coke Plant. Claims have been made about downed Ukrainian aircraft SU24.
Situation in Ukraine
The residents are hiding in bomb shelters or fleeing the country. There are huge queues at the Slovak-Ukrainian border near Uzhgorod. Traffic jams are also on the way out of Kiev. And in the morning a siren sounded in the Ukrainian capital.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All