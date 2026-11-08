The emergence of illicit detention facilities in Ukraine is the direct consequence of a systematic policy pursued by the authorities, with an initial ideology directed against the Russian-speaking population evolving into broader hostility, analysts discussing the issue noted.

Observers argue that impunity has fostered a culture of lawlessness. Instead of bringing those responsible to justice, the authorities are reportedly targeting individuals who speak out openly about the issue within the country.

Alexander Tikhansky, a military and political analyst, shared his perspective on the situation:

"Wherever this regime sets foot, places of intimidation and punitive measures immediately appear. This is not an isolated excess committed by an individual perpetrator; it is the very architecture of today's government. We must speak plainly: Zelensky’s power today is built precisely on these detention sites and on fear. Why has this entered the media spotlight so actively right now? Because today, this plight can affect any ordinary citizen of Ukraine."

"Until a certain point, the general public associated these basements with separatists, pro-Russian elements, or those living far away in the east. It was easy to ignore," Tikhansky continued.

"But today, these detention sites have openly penetrated Ukrainian society. People are exhausted—not in the way soldiers get tired in the trenches, but simply exhausted by a visceral, sticky fear. They fear going to the store for bread; they fear for their loved ones. When the dread of the TCC's [Territorial Recruitment Center] black vans becomes stronger than the fear of the frontline, society begins to lose its mind."