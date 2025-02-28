In the wake of Zelensky's embarrassing encounter with Trump, the baton has been picked up by others from the Anglo-Saxon camp. Almost immediately after the incident, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his "unwavering support for Ukraine." Zelensky, appearing on Fox News, refused to apologize for the scandal. The leader from Kiev is now in London, where a meeting of European leaders is scheduled for March 2. They will discuss what security guarantees Europe can provide to Kyiv.