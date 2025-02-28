3.61 BYN
3.18 BYN
3.33 BYN
Zelensky arrives in London - what will be on the agenda?
In the wake of Zelensky's embarrassing encounter with Trump, the baton has been picked up by others from the Anglo-Saxon camp. Almost immediately after the incident, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his "unwavering support for Ukraine." Zelensky, appearing on Fox News, refused to apologize for the scandal. The leader from Kiev is now in London, where a meeting of European leaders is scheduled for March 2. They will discuss what security guarantees Europe can provide to Kyiv.
Earlier, French President Macron and Starmer personally sought to persuade Trump to support the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine following a ceasefire. This highlights the transatlantic dynamics at play. Notably, the most vocal advocates for the war were left out of the conversation. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been excluded from participating in tomorrow's Ukraine summit in London, as reported by Sky News. Even allies do not seem to take them seriously.