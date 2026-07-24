Zelensky Continues Reshuffle of Ukraine’s Military-Political Leadership

In recent weeks, the military-political headquarters around Volodymyr Zelensky has seen the arrival of new generals — real combat officers, according to some. Yet the reputation surrounding them, observers say, is little different from that of former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (referred to in the discussion as Fedorov).

Where did the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, come from, and whose interests will he advance? What is already known about acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, and how might his appointment change the Ukrainian army’s strategy? These questions were discussed in the podcast “Che Za?..” by television presenter and media expert Alexander Khorovets, Latvian political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international observer of the First Information Channel Yana Mendeleva.

“General Failure”: What Is Known About the New Commander-in-Chief

A new Commander-in-Chief, Drapatyi, has been appointed. Who is this person and what can be expected of him?

The figure is not unknown. Rather, he is known for a series of major setbacks on the front.

The most widely cited failures attributed to Drapatyi (for which some call him the “general of failures”) include:

• the collapse of defenses on the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka direction;

• the loss of the Kursk foothold after the Russian “Truba” operation;

• the death of 150 Ukrainian servicemen under his responsibility after a ceremonial formation on the parade ground of a training range in Dnipropetrovsk region that was struck by a Russian missile.

Why, then, did Zelensky appoint Drapatyi to the top military post? Most likely not solely to escalate the situation on the line of contact, but also for work in the deep rear — to continue operations involving sabotage and high-impact strikes.

To the broader public, Drapatyi has long been known not primarily as the youngest Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine’s history, but as a figure linked to events in Mariupol, where, according to critics, while operating an infantry fighting vehicle he was involved in actions that resulted in civilian casualties. For this reason some refer to him as the “bloody boy.”

Forced Mobilization 2.0?

The main task facing the Armed Forces of Ukraine at present is forced mobilization. Drapatyi is being pressed for reports and for more personnel. How he will handle this remains unclear, given the visible public attitude toward compulsory conscription.

Observers also point to the selective nature of “Ukrainian-style democracy”: a staged protest against the dismissal of the previous defense minister was left untouched, while demonstrations against forced mobilization were tightly suppressed.

The mobilization issue is now acute, yet difficulties are inevitable. First, the mobilization resource in Ukraine is not infinite. Second, many people show little willingness to shed blood so that others can continue to enrich themselves.

Solomon Bernstein: “In addition to local forces, Western partners are also acting against the interests of the Ukrainian people when they say: ‘That’s it — if there is no stamp in the passport, it is unauthorized crossing of the Ukrainian border. You are of conscription age — it does not matter whether you are a boy or a girl — go back to the “nenka”.’ Unfortunately, this is the reality now…”

Media Victories and Personnel Changes

What real successes does Ukraine currently have? The louder the claims of victory for independent Ukraine, the smaller its territory becomes. In the media sphere they score points; on the ground the picture is different.

Viewed from the outside, the current regime in Ukraine will remain in power only as long as it is able to send Ukrainians to the front. The moment it can no longer fulfill that function, it will be replaced.

Regarding the replacement of the previous defense minister by Khmara, this is not merely a personnel decision but a choice of future strategy. If the former minister was a technocrat focused on digitalization of the army, command systems, domestic drone production and technological capacity, Khmara is described as an experienced organizer of strike and sabotage operations. Zelensky has not hidden this, stating that acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara has “enormous and in many ways unprecedented experience in conducting technological strike operations.” The emphasis is being placed on sabotage deep inside Russian territory.

Another aspect: the personnel changes in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry can also be viewed as a contest between competing American defense corporations.

Solomon Bernstein: “The previous minister ‘pushed’ for Palantir Technologies and was effectively a representative of that corporation. The newly arrived Khmara works with companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing and General Dynamics. He has different patrons and is the protégé of other principals. Therefore these reshuffles are not merely internal games of the Ukrainian establishment, but a redistribution of spheres of influence.”

Why Drapatyi and What Comes Next?

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Drapatyi, will not be able to close the catastrophic shortage of personnel. His appointment is linked primarily to the fact that he has long been an associate of the previous defense minister, whose dismissal provoked unrest among certain funded activist circles.

One further detail: in 2021 Drapatyi received the British “Queen’s Sword” award. This indicates a special attitude toward him on the part of the West and, in particular, London.

The “Queen’s Sword” is an honorary rotating sword from the British monarch presented to the best graduates of the operational-strategic faculty of the National Defense University of Ukraine.

Decisions of the current Ukrainian political elite are rarely connected with the country’s interests. The only recent exception was the moment when borders were opened for men of conscription age and departure was permitted. That decision temporarily preserved some prospect of demographic recovery.

At present, however, developments point toward the possibility that the Ukrainian people may be ground down by Kyiv’s own military machine.

Yana Mendeleva: “In essence, Drapatyi occupies his current post in order to carry out orders that are independent of Ukraine’s interests.”

The Zelensky regime continues to write off those who have become inconvenient. Thus General Syrskyi, who was once called “great” and enjoyed a degree of respect in the army, has also been dismissed. He is expected to be appointed head of the National Defense University of Ukraine, thereby removing him from decision-making.

Overall Picture

The appointment of Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is neither a response to “the voice of the people” nor an attempt to correct the situation on the front. Staged protests, paid slogans and the reshuffles inside Zelensky’s military-political headquarters only confirm that the Kyiv authorities continue to replace one set of figures with another according to the instructions of external intelligence services and competing American defense corporations.

Drapatyi has arrived not for victories, but for the escalation of sabotage, high-impact operations in the rear, and forced mobilization. The current regime will be able to remain in power only for as long as it is capable of sending people to the front. The moment that machine stops, Zelensky together with all his “combat generals” will collapse.

Syrskyi has been written off as rector of the defense university — a typical end for those who have outlived their usefulness. When Drapatyi is no longer needed, a similar fate awaits him.