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Zelensky de facto rejects ceasefire on Victory Day
The head of the regime issued a statement announcing new strikes, thus rejecting Moscow's peace initiatives
The Russian Ministry of Defense has already counted more than 1,600 ceasefire violations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov strongly warned that if the Kyiv regime attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations, the response will be harsh.
"Now, when we celebrate the sacred feat of the Victory over Nazism, this same Nazism is raising its head. And not only in ideological terms, in the attempts, which are multiplying, to rewrite history and the results of the Second World War, to remake the world order in such a way that again, as in colonial times, the West continues to exploit everyone else, continues to live at the expense of others. This line is quite clearly manifested in the actions of current Western leaders, Western elites. But beyond the ideological aspect, the fight against Nazism in today's conditions is acquiring a purely practical meaning, given that in Europe many, without embarrassment, are calling for repeating the experience of Hitler and his henchmen and preparing another attack on our country with the openly declared goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on it," commented Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. "I want to say with all frankness and with all responsibility: if what the resurgent West is doing now through Ukraine "Nazis, there will be no mercy for them."
The Russian Ministry of Defense warned that any attempt by the Kyiv regime to disrupt the Victory Day parade on Red Square would result in an inevitable and devastating retaliatory missile strike on Kyiv's decision-making centers. Western diplomatic missions have been urged to leave the Ukrainian capital.