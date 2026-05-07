"Now, when we celebrate the sacred feat of the Victory over Nazism, this same Nazism is raising its head. And not only in ideological terms, in the attempts, which are multiplying, to rewrite history and the results of the Second World War, to remake the world order in such a way that again, as in colonial times, the West continues to exploit everyone else, continues to live at the expense of others. This line is quite clearly manifested in the actions of current Western leaders, Western elites. But beyond the ideological aspect, the fight against Nazism in today's conditions is acquiring a purely practical meaning, given that in Europe many, without embarrassment, are calling for repeating the experience of Hitler and his henchmen and preparing another attack on our country with the openly declared goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on it," commented Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. "I want to say with all frankness and with all responsibility: if what the resurgent West is doing now through Ukraine "Nazis, there will be no mercy for them."