Zelensky discussed Patriot missile production licenses with Trump

Trump and Zelensky met at the White House. According to reports, the meeting took place quickly and behind closed doors.

Furthermore, Zelensky was escorted into the building housing the US President's Oval Office not through the front entrance, but through a side entrance.

There were no joint statements, but Zelensky said he discussed Patriot missile production licenses and "some other ideas" with Trump.

Trump will then have a closed meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister.