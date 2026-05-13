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Zelensky gave instructions to Trump and Xi Jinping
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the Bucharest Nine summit, of which Ukraine, incidentally, is not a member, Zelensky demanded that Washington and Beijing put pressure on Moscow and end the conflict. In its official communiqué, the Chinese Foreign Ministry devoted a maximum of two words to Kyiv. Specifically, the parties exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and the Ukrainian crisis.