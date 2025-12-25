Volodymyr Zelensky has departed for the United States for a pivotal meeting with Donald Trump, scheduled for December 28. Ahead of the summit, CNN reports that the head of the Kyiv regime will hold a conference call with European partners on December 27. According to the network, European leaders are increasingly anxious about the meeting's outcome; with the master of the White House, there are no "low-risk" scenarios, and EU politicians fear being sidelined from the unpredictable negotiations in Palm Beach. Zelensky is reportedly bringing a new 20-point peace plan to Florida—a revised version of a previous 28-point proposal presented to the U.S.

Just before his departure, Zelensky reiterated that territorial integrity and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain "red lines" for Kyiv. Washington, however, may have a different perspective. According to the Daily Express, Trump has warned Kyiv that no peace plan will carry weight without his explicit endorsement.