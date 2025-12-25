3.71 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.43 BYN
Zelensky Heads to U.S. for High-Stakes Talks with Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky has departed for the United States for a pivotal meeting with Donald Trump, scheduled for December 28. Ahead of the summit, CNN reports that the head of the Kyiv regime will hold a conference call with European partners on December 27. According to the network, European leaders are increasingly anxious about the meeting's outcome; with the master of the White House, there are no "low-risk" scenarios, and EU politicians fear being sidelined from the unpredictable negotiations in Palm Beach. Zelensky is reportedly bringing a new 20-point peace plan to Florida—a revised version of a previous 28-point proposal presented to the U.S.
Just before his departure, Zelensky reiterated that territorial integrity and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain "red lines" for Kyiv. Washington, however, may have a different perspective. According to the Daily Express, Trump has warned Kyiv that no peace plan will carry weight without his explicit endorsement.
Meanwhile, political turmoil has erupted at home. As soon as Zelensky left Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) moved into Kyiv's government quarter. Despite resistance from the State Guard, investigators launched a series of actions that forced an abrupt suspension of the Verkhovna Rada session. Reports indicate that searches are also underway at the "Parkovy" center, which houses the "Servant of the People" party headquarters. NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) stated they have "exposed an organized criminal group involving sitting Members of Parliament" accused of running a systematic "cash-for-votes" scheme in the legislature.