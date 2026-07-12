Zelensky ready to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Zelensky is ready to extend general mobilization and martial law once again. Again, for 90 days – from August 2 to October 31.

The bills will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on July 13, stated MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, noting that parliament will approve the decision during the plenary week of July 14-15.

Zheleznyak added: "This will be the twentieth vote of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada on the issue of extending martial law and mobilization."

Martial law has been in effect in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, and has been extended several times since then.