Zelensky Rejects Possibility of Meeting with Putin in Moscow or Minsk
Zelensky categorically rejected possibility of meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to him, it is impossible.
Zelensky also emphasized that he is ready for any format of the leaders' summit, but not in Moscow or Belarus. He stated that Ukraine remains unprepared for compromises on Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Considering the failure to reach agreements on key issues in Abu Dhabi, Zelensky's approach to a possible meeting demonstrates an unwillingness to end the conflict.
At the same time, Ukraine's combat readiness is increasingly vulnerable due to the US refusal to sponsor the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine did not receive another batch of Patriot missiles from the US because European countries did not pay for the shipment. He added that, as a result, there have been recent situations where Ukraine simply did not have air defense missiles.