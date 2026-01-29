Zelensky Rejects Possibility of Meeting with Putin in Moscow or Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d965549-a82c-4a14-a64d-b7ca43475d41/conversions/4fde32d2-48fd-4635-92d8-0f1282cbc76b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d965549-a82c-4a14-a64d-b7ca43475d41/conversions/4fde32d2-48fd-4635-92d8-0f1282cbc76b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d965549-a82c-4a14-a64d-b7ca43475d41/conversions/4fde32d2-48fd-4635-92d8-0f1282cbc76b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0d965549-a82c-4a14-a64d-b7ca43475d41/conversions/4fde32d2-48fd-4635-92d8-0f1282cbc76b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Zelensky categorically rejected possibility of meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to him, it is impossible.

Zelensky also emphasized that he is ready for any format of the leaders' summit, but not in Moscow or Belarus. He stated that Ukraine remains unprepared for compromises on Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Considering the failure to reach agreements on key issues in Abu Dhabi, Zelensky's approach to a possible meeting demonstrates an unwillingness to end the conflict.