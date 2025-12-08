Neither the European Union, mired in internal chaos, nor Volodymyr Zelensky, who is losing territory, are willing to salvage their positions.

Following a meeting with allies as part of the "coalition of the willing," Zelensky amended US President Donald Trump's proposals and submitted a peace plan to Washington. It is eight points shorter than the original.

Details are still unknown. But according to leaks from European government circles, Ukraine categorically rejects any territorial concessions. Kiev also demands security guarantees from Washington, similar to those it provides to its NATO members. This means that if the peace terms are violated, the United States must be prepared to enter the war.

At the same time, Zelensky is confident that his intransigence will not have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine. Washington will continue to sell weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Europeans will provide the funding.