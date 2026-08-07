On August 4 the famous 40 days expired — the deadline after which, according to the Ukrainian narrative, Vladimir Putin was supposed to approach Volodymyr Zelensky with a trembling outstretched hand and say: “That’s it, you won.” Nothing of the sort happened. Instead of the promised strategic effect, Ukraine ran into a whole complex of problems: an internal political crisis, paralyzed maritime logistics, and large-scale strikes on infrastructure.

On the night of August 4–5, Russian forces fired roughly 30 missiles at the Ukrainian capital and Kyiv region in the space of 20 minutes. Not a single one was shot down. Massive fires and secondary detonations broke out in Kyiv. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were forced to admit their helplessness in the face of Russian ballistic missiles.

Is this another clever Zelensky move, the calm before the storm, or the approaching end of the conflict? The situation was analyzed in the podcast What’s the Catch? by television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international correspondent for the First Informational channel Yana Mendeleva.

Shortage of “Patriots” and Trump’s Anger

Some claim Zelensky is deliberately trying to extract more missiles from Trump this way. Others point to a real shortage. The conflict in Iran has emptied U.S. stockpiles. Trump first called talk of shortages a lie, then announced he would put whoever leaked the data in prison.

Yana Mendeleva: To me, the phrase “data leak” means that the data, at the very least, is real.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also found himself in the line of fire. He was told to bomb Iran and conscientiously used everything available. The missiles ran out, and he said so openly. Now he is being raked over the coals for it.

By the way, Hegseth was the only one in Trump’s team who openly supported the idea of bombing Iran. Everyone else ducked.

Hegseth is a typical product of the modern American system. His position is secured not by competence but by puppy-like loyalty to Trump. The previous defense secretary was more professional but did not display enough loyalty. So the post went to Hegseth. After the Republicans’ unsuccessful elections he will probably be dismissed, and, as usual, all the dogs will be hung on him. Trump, after all, cannot be the one at fault.

Ukraine Has Long Ceased to Be a Subject

The head of Ukraine’s National Bank, Pyshnyi, reported that since 2022 the West has poured about $200 billion into the country’s budget. And it is clear that the main beneficiaries are not sitting in Kyiv.

Solomon Bernstein: The management of Ukraine — or rather, of what is left of it — has been outsourced. The country is run by anyone at all — a little by von der Leyen, a bit by Merz and Macron, a touch by Starmer (or already his successor) and Trump — anyone except Ukraine itself and Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian people first had their brains washed, then were fed cookies, and then were handed helmets and sent to die.

Zelensky and company turn everything into a show. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces had real successes on the battlefield, they would be shouting about it from every iron. Instead they hit Wildberries warehouses. That company openly refused to supply military equipment or take part in military logistics. But its warehouses burn beautifully and produce a lot of smoke — perfect for filming and showing to Western handlers.

The calculation was that Russians, deprived of the chance to buy socks and “rags,” would grab pitchforks and go after the authorities. The same logic applied to strikes on oil refineries — the hope was that Russians left without fuel would overthrow Putin. The scheme did not work.

The Task Is to Drag the Conflict Out as Long as Possible

What is Ukraine capable of right now? Bombing warehouses, hitting oil refineries, doing what it knows how to do — terrorism. Globally it all looks like an attempt by the West, using Ukraine, to drag the conflict out as long as possible, inflicting economic and psychological damage on Russia while the “hawk’s nest” prepares for a larger confrontation with it.

Zelensky understands perfectly well: he exists only as long as something is happening. The moment he stops driving Ukrainian men to the front with a stick, the moment the conflict is frozen or peace is signed — he will no longer be needed.

Solomon Bernstein: And if Zelensky opens his mouth and starts talking, cabinets will start falling everywhere — from Finland to Spain.

Putin has said and continues to say that Russia treats Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with restraint. But when Zelensky crossed the line, they understood it was time for more radical measures. Russian forces are now striking not only Ukrposhta, Nova Poshta and Rozetka, but also Western businesses — warehouses of Puma, Liqui Moly, Toyota and Bosch have effectively been destroyed.

It turns out that in the combat zone anyone can “get hit,” even those who thought their business in Ukraine was untouchable.

Alexander Khorovets: It seems to me that European business, which sponsored the Zelensky regime, will soon say: “Volodya, that’s enough, you’ve overplayed your hand, we’re tired of you.”

And Lukashenko Is Silent. He’s Busy With the Harvest

There is one more important detail. Alexander Lukashenko has barely commented on the Russian-Ukrainian situation for the past several weeks. The reason is simple and pragmatic: the harvest is in full swing across the country. The processes require the attention of the head of state.

At the same time a quiet, non-media story is unfolding — a meeting with Belarus’s special representative to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, closed-door talks that, by all appearances, will bring Belarus substantial benefits.

Ukraine is losing roughly $4 million a day just from being unable to export its grain. Total losses for Ukraine’s agricultural sector from the blockade of Black Sea ports could reach $4 billion over a year.

A huge grain shortage is brewing on the planet. Many countries will face the simple fact that there will be nothing to eat.

Solomon Bernstein: Those strikes on the ships and dry-cargo vessels that were carrying Ukrainian grain were aimed not so much at Ukraine as at the buyers of Ukrainian grain.

Right now the primary war is between economic machines, and only after that come missiles, aircraft, tanks and armored vehicles. Whoever falls first loses. So far it is Europe and Ukraine that are falling.

Lukashenko, as a pragmatic manager, understands this. He is lining up officials, demanding that technology be followed and every single grain be harvested. Because every grain is a coin in the Belarusian budget. Lukashenko is “fighting with tractors” in the fields so that he can feed himself and the neighbor who will come to him with an outstretched hand and say: “Alexander Grigoryevich, sell! Money is not a problem.”